New Iran sanctions are already in effect, says US President Donald Trump

New Iran sanctions are already in effect, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a televised address from the White House.

"It's already been done. We've increased them. They were very severe, but now it's increased substantially," Trump said, without offering any specifics.

Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions after Iran fired ballistic missiles on US airbase in Iraq targeting Al-Asad and Irbil.

Trump has also said that these missile attacks had not harmed any US troops and the damage was minimal, an outcome he said showed Tehran wanted to de-escalate a standoff.

He termed these sanctions as 'punishing economic sanctions' against the Iran government.

Meanwhile, on Ukraine airline crash in Tehran, Trump said he has his "suspicions over Iran".

"I have my suspicions," Trump. "It was flying in a pretty rough neighbourhood and somebody could have made a mistake."

"Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question," Trump said, adding that "something very terrible happened."

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing went down outside Tehran shortly after take-off on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

The crash, which killed mainly Iranians and Canadians, came shortly after Tehran launched missiles at bases in Iraq housing American troops to avenge the US killing of a top Iranian general last week.

Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed after US strike Baghdad International Airport, marking a dramatic escalation in the shadow war of Iran and US.

Following the strike, Trump addressed the nation from the White House and said that these missile attacks did not harm any US troops and the damage was minimal, an outcome he showed as Tehran wanting to de-escalate the standoff.

