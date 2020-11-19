US elections 2020: Trump campaign drops Michigan vote count lawsuit

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said today that US president's campaign team is withdrawing the lawsuit in Michigan which complained against vote results in the state as the president struggles to put a legal challenge to his re-election bid.

Watch:

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said.

Earlier, Trump's election team had asked a judge to declare him the winner in Pennsylvania asserting that the state's Republican-controlled legislature should select the electors that will cast votes in the US electoral college system.

In Michigan, elections workers had started opening envelopes on November 2, one day before election day.

"The results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania’s electors," Trump's team said in a court filing.

A judge in Michigan had rejected Republican claims of fraud. US networks had earlier declared Democrat Joe Biden winner in the crucial battleground state of Michigan. The state has 16 electoral vote.

President-elect Joe Biden has won 306 electoral college votes against 232 votes won by President Trump in the US elections held on November 3.

Trump's early leads in Michigan was built by high in-person voting, however, the advantage evaporated after mail-in votes were counted.