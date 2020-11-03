US Election 2020: Voters should be patient while waiting for outcome of elections, says Acting secretary of homeland security

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security, has said urged voters to be "patient" for US election results after reports said Donald Trump could rush to claim victory during the election.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security said: "Voters should be patient while waiting for the outcome of this year's election, it is important to recognise that this process may require time."

"We have no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the actual votes cast in this election. But we do remain on high alert," Wolf added.

Amid the elections, gold prices rose as the dollar slipped.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent at $1,901.86 per ounce. US gold futures gained 0.7 per cent to $1,906.30.

