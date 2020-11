US election 2020: Polls begin as voters decide on Trump's fate

The United States kicked off Election Day at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday. Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire began the Election Day by voting unanimously for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Biden leads the race!

The vote and count only took a few minutes, with five votes for Biden and none for President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term.

The tiny northeastern town in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960.

(Photograph:AFP)