US election 2020: Trump demands apology from Biden for challenging him on vaccines

As the US elections are coming closer, the personal attacks between the two competitors seem to be increasing.

In an address on Monday, the US President Donald Trump demanded an apology from his opponent Joe Biden for challenging him on COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump feels Biden's stand on American COVID-19 vaccines is very "reckless" and he should apologise for the "anti-vaccine rhetoric".

Also read| US election 2020: Kamala Harris will never be president of US, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump, during a Labor Day news conference in front of the White House, said, "Biden and his very liberal running mate, the most liberal person in Congress by the way - is not a competent person in my opinion, would destroy this country and would destroy this economy - should immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking right now."

Trump, calling Biden "stupid" said Biden's opinion on the vaccine "undermines science".

The President has announced that he will have the COVID-19 vaccine ready before the upcoming US Presidential elections, that are scheduled for November 03.

Also read| Meet Donald Trump's latest admirer - Noor Bin Ladin, the niece of Osama Bin Laden

The comment came after Joe Biden, his opponent in the US elections 2020, strongly opposed Trump's claim on vaccine, and even questioned if the FDA is being pressurised by the Trump administration to roll out the vaccine early.

Trump also touched upon the recent controversy of him calling the fallen US soldiers as "losers" and "suckers". Dismissing the reports, he said, "The story is a hoax. Who would say a thing like that? Only an animal would say a thing like that."

He also claimed that he is the idle person to bring the country of the pandemic-hit economy recession, as opposed to Joe Biden who, according to Trump, would undo the progress.