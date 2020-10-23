US Election 2020: Melania Trump makes first public appearance since COVID-19 recovery

Since getting tested for the novel coronavirus, Melania Trump has maintained a low profile and had cancelled all her public appearances. However, she made her first appearance since recovery on Wednesday during the final presidential debate.

Melania Trump was spotted supporting her husband and the current US President Donald Trump as he debated his Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden few days before the US elections.

The First Lady had stayed back in the White House after her diagnose, while the President had shifted to the army hospital. Her condition, reports claim, had been more stable than the President's — a reason for which could be her younger age, the President had joked in an address.

The debate hall also saw the presence of Donald Trump's children Ivanka, Tiffany and Eric who were, in a rare moment, spotted wearing face masks this time at the debate hall in the Belmont University in Nashville.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, was also spotted in the room who came out to support her husband. Jill, too, was wearing a face mask, like last time.

Many believe that the only reason the Trump family was wearing masks this time, unlike last time, was because the Belmont University had made it mandatory for all attendees to cover their mouths and noses. Anyone who was found without a mask would have been asked to leave the room, as per local media.

However, the Trump children, who had opted for surgical masks, were seen removing their masks as soon as they were seated in the hall. Melania Trump, who matched her mask with her black dress, also left her mask on her seat when she rose to join her husband on the stage after the debate ended. Jill Biden, however, flaunted her mask on the stage while she hugged and congratulated her husband for the last presidential debate.