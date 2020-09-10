US election 2020: Donald Trump's Nevada rallies cancelled due to over-crowding

The US President Donald Trump has been campaigning all over the country with the hopes of getting re-elected in the upcoming US elections.

His campaigns have been criticised quite a lot of times from his opposition party members and health experts due to carelessness towards the coronavirus restrictions.

While Trump would like to continue campaigning in the same manner, his upcoming campaign rallies, scheduled for this weekend, have been cancelled — with the reason being over crowd-size restrictions.

The rallies were to be organised at two Nevada airports. However, the state cancelled the permit for the events as they would have violated the state’s coronavirus-related ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

However, Donald Trump has a firm decision-making power and has, therefore, decided to still visit the state to assess his standing in the upcoming elections from this state — which is crucial to decide whether the Republican incumbent or Democratic rival Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The rallies had been scheduled at airports in Las Vegas and Reno.

"The Governor’s Office had no involvement or communication with the event organizers or potential hosts regarding the proposed campaign events advertised by the Trump campaign," Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak said on Twitter.

Trump's team, however, has accused Sisolak and Democrats of not allowing Trump to meet his supporters — a claim that has been denied by the opposition.

The decision was taken after Trump's rally on Tuesday at an airport in North Carolina drew thousands, defying all coronavirus-related restrictions, in contrast to Joe Biden's rallies which have usually involved smaller crowds who can be spotted wearing face masks.

“The fact that Donald Trump was even considering holding these unsafe events in the midst of a global pandemic is just the latest example of his poor judgment and complete disregard for Nevadans’ public health and safety,” Madison Mundy, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Democratic Party, said in a statement