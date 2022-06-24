US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar introduces resolution against India for human rights violations

Ilhan Omar, the Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota who is known for her pro-Pakistan stance and bias against India, has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning India for the alleged human rights violations, specifically those targeting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Adivasis and “other religious and cultural minorities”.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Congresswomen Rashida Talib and Juan Vargas, urges the US Secretary of State to designate India as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ under the International Religious Freedom, according to the press release by her office. Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia are on the list.

The resolution urges the Biden administration to implement the recommendations of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom which has called for designating India as a country of particular concern for three consecutive years.

Introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the resolution has been sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for necessary action.

During several Congressional hearings related to India, Omar has repeatedly shown her bias against India but has never raised her voice against Pakistan for gross human rights violations.

Omar, a Somali-American, was recently criticised by India after she visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last April.

India had said that her travel to the region violated the country's sovereignty and it reflected her "narrow-minded" politics.

"If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

