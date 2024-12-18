Washington, United States

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill on Tuesday reached a deal after weeks of fraught negotiations to keep federal agencies funded and operating through mid-March, thus averting a costly government shutdown before the holidays.

The so-called "continuing resolution" -- expected to be the last major bill Congress passes this year -- must be adopted in the Republican-led House of Representatives before heading to the Senate, which must vote before week's end.

The compromise draft would then be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The House has a rule stipulating that no bill can be considered on the floor less than 72 hours before the text is released. This means a House vote will likely come on Friday, with the Senate potentially following suit the same day.

Negotiations had been bogged down in Congress as Republicans pushed for billions of dollars in new economic help for farmers, with the shutdown deadline fast approaching.

Democrats pushed for several of their own add-ons, from cash to cover the cost of rebuilding a destroyed bridge in Baltimore and museums in Washington to honor women and Hispanics.

With President-elect Donald Trump keen to avoid distractions as he eyes his White House return in January, Republicans have no appetite for a shutdown, especially just before Christmas.

The draft notably includes $100 billion in disaster aid requested by Biden, after two devastating hurricanes in September and October, as well as $10 billion in aid to American farmers.

Democrat Rosa DeLauro was quick to offer her support for the draft, calling it "a responsible and necessary measure" to keep the government afloat.

Republicans will retake the majority in the Senate in early January when newly elected members are sworn in. Trump will return to the Oval Office on January 20.

