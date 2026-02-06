/US arrests ‘key participant’ in Benghazi terror attack after 13 years: What happened?

An alleged key participant in the deadly 2012 attack on a US compound in Benghazi has been taken into custody and set to face charges in the US, Justice Department officials said on Friday (Feb 06). The attack resulted in the death of four officials, including the American Ambassador to Libya, J Christopher Stevens,

US Attorney General Pam Bondi, Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeannie Pirro, and FBI Director Kash Patel announced the case against Zubayar al-Bakoush.

"Al-Bakoush will now face American justice on American soil," Bondi said. "We will prosecute this alleged terrorist to the fullest extent of the law. He'll face charges related to murder, terrorism, arson, among others."

How did the Benghazi attack unfold?

The 2012 Benghazi attack was a coordinated terrorist assault carried out by the militant group Ansar al-Sharia against two United States government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, on the night of September 11 and the early morning of September 12. The violence began at a diplomatic compound where militants set fire to the main building, leading to the deaths of US Ambassador J Christopher Stevens and Information Officer Sean Smith due to smoke inhalation.

Hours later, a second targeted mortar attack hit a nearby CIA Annexe, killing two security contractors and former Navy SEALs, Tyrone S. Woods and Glen Doherty. The incident sparked intense political controversy in the US regarding security failures and the administration's initial, later-disproved narrative that the attack was a spontaneous protest against an anti-Islamic video.

The United States has previously convicted at least two Libyans for involvement in the Benghazi attack. Ahmed Abu Khatallah was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2018, and Mustafa al-Imam was sentenced to nearly 20 years in 2020.