US appeals court allows Texas to resume ban on abortions

In a shocking development, a federal appeals court in the US has allowed the state of Texas to temporarily resume banning most of abortions.

This ruling has come a day after several clinics reopened for the first time since September and started serving customers again across the state of Texas. Some clinics in the state have been waiting for the ruling, even as they resumed operations for a brief period of time.

The appointee of former US President Barack Obama, US District Judge Robert Pitman, had on Wednesday suspended the Texas law based on anti-abortion policies. Pitman had said that this ban on abortions deprived women of their constitutional right to an abortion.

However, an appeals court based in New Orleans has allowed the state of Texas to resume a ban on almost all abortions, putting an end to Pitman's ruling.

The case has once again been put under review and the Justice Department has been given time till Tuesday to respond.

Texas has nearly two dozen abortion clinics, some of whom had predicted a reversal of Pitman’s decision and had decided to stay shut in this brief breathing period.

Locals have not been happy with this decision on anti-abortion laws. Hundreds of people had gathered on the streets across the country to protest against this law.

The controversial law prohibits abortions beyond around six weeks. This law bans almost all abortions and make no exceptions even for rape victims. The only exception allowed under this law is if a pregnant person needs to abort the baby in case of a medical crisis.

Meanwhile, the Center for Reproductive Rights is urging the US Supreme Court to "step in and stop this madness."

(This is a developing story)