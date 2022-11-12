US: 29-year-old Texas woman sentenced to death for killing a pregnant woman to steal her unborn child 

A 29-year-old woman in Texas has been sentenced to death for killing a pregnant acquaintance in October 2020 so that the foetus inside her womb could be removed and stolen.

Taylor Parker on Wednesday was sentenced in Texas after a lengthy trial that began in September this year.

The drama began when Parker announced her pregnancy to her boyfriend and family over a period of time. She purchased a fake silicone tummy and shared this news on social media. However, everything was a lie. The actual truth was that because of the Hysterectomy, she was unable to get pregnant.

The horrific scene of the murder happened on October 09, 2020, when Readab Simmons-Hancock, a 21-year-old pregnant acquaintance in her last stages of pregnancy was stabbed over 100 times in her home by Parker. Parker then sliced her stomach to take her unborn child. Her three-year-old daughter was also present at the time of the instance but was sleeping in another room, AFP reported.

After escaping from the house, Parker was taken into custody shortly while driving her car around nine miles from the crime scene.

The police said that Parker had the infant on her lap. The police department added that Parker claimed that she gave birth to the child. However, the child also passed away despite being admitted to the hospital.

According to the police testimony during the trial, Parker had been looking for pregnant women across stores and maternity wards a few weeks prior to the murder.

