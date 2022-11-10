World's first saliva-based pregnancy test kit launched in Israel; to be available globally in 2023

An Israel-based start-up has invented a breakthrough pregnancy test kit - SaliStick, that uses Saliva to determine pregnancy. The kit will be circulated globally beginning in 2023. SaliStick test provides precise findings in no more than 10 minutes, without the requirement for a blood or urine sample.

“Saliva is the key to rapid diagnostics for a variety of medical reasons. It is the only non-invasive, easy, and hygienic means to detect hormones, viruses, and even diseases,” said Prof Aaron Palmon, Co-founder of Salignostics.

“With SaliStick, we leverage the powerful diagnostics abilities we have been able to create from analyzing saliva. This product completely removes the need for blood and urine samples when testing for pregnancy.”

With a one million unit monthly production capacity, the firm has built a new manufacturing plant in northern Israel's Lavon Industrial Zone.

In 2016, a group of academics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem created Salignostics.

The founders of the company created user-friendly devices that precisely diagnose diseases including malaria, Covid-19, heart risk, and other conditions after conducting years of scientific study on saliva.

In order to support sales, marketing, and R&D, the firm has so far secured $16 million in total. At this time, more money is being sought.

(With inputs from agencies)

