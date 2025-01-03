Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on Thursday (Jan 2) said that US President-elect Donald Trump's unpredictable approach might help in resolving the war with Russia.

During the presidential campaign, Trump reiterated that he would end the Ukrainian war in “24 hours” if elected. Ukrainian officials fear a peace agreement under Trump’s terms might require territorial concession.

Zelensky also commented on the possibility of France deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential peace deal but stressed that any such initiative should be aligned with Ukraine’s goal of NATO membership.

Zelensky said, “We support this initiative, but France alone is not enough. We would not want it to be one or two countries if it comes to this initiative. It should definitely be on the way to NATO.”

Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron floated the idea of Western troops being sent to Ukraine. He warned that troops from NATO countries on the Ukrainain soil could not be ruled out.

Zelensky has also admitted that the Ukrainian army was experiencing strain and fatigue due to Russia's ongoing and intense assaults along the front line.

Russia gaining territory

According to a a report by AFP based on data from the Institute for the Study of War, Russia gained nearly 4,000 square kilometers (1,500 square miles) of territory in Ukraine last year, as Kyiv's forces faced persistent manpower shortages and fatigue.

(With inputs from agencies)