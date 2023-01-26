United States arms exports to foreign governments rose 49% in fiscal 2022

The US State Department said on Wednesday (January 25) that the sales of military equipment to foreign governments increased 49 per cent to $205.6 billion in the latest fiscal year.

In an era, in the world leaders are rushing to stockpile advanced weapons for their armed forces, the US in its report said that the transfers of arms and defence trade are important tools of America's foreign policy with potential long-term implications for regional and global security.

Notably, the relaxation of restrictions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic remained one of the crucial factors of a surge in arms export. Besides, Russia’s invasion led the European allies to seek arms and allies in the Pacific have also asked for US weapons amid Chinese aggression.

The State Department report said that global security is the reason behind Washington's holistic approach to exporting weapons. It also stated that the decision weighs in on political, military, human rights, economic, nonproliferation, and technology security.

It mentioned that end-use factors determine the sale and appropriate provision of military equipment and the licensing of direct commercial sales of defence articles to other nations.

The news agency Reuters reported that the sales approved in the year included $13.9 billion worth of F-15ID fighter jets to Indonesia. On the other hand, $6.9 billion worth of Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships to Greece and $6 billion worth of M1A2 Abrams tanks to Poland are also added.

The report stated that the authorities carefully assess the transfers and analyse each one case-by-case basis. They make sure that the arms exports are in accordance with the Arms Export Control Act and related policies and guidelines.

The world leaders can purchase direct commercial sales negotiated between a government and a company and foreign military sales in the United States. In foreign military sales, a foreign government typically contacts a Defense Department official at the US embassy in its capital.

