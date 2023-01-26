Tank delivery promises by the West perceived as ‘direct involvement’ in Ukraine conflict: Kremlin

In response to recent announcements by the West about their decision of sending tanks to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Kremlin on Thursday (January 26), said that these actions are perceived as “direct involvement” by Moscow. This comes a day after Germany confirmed that they will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv and also approve the re-export of Leopard tanks from other European countries.

Subsequently, United States President Joe Biden also announced that Washington will be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. “European capitals and Washington constantly give statements that sending various types of weapons, including tanks, in no way means their involvement in hostilities. We strongly disagree with this,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as per media reports.

He added, “In Moscow, this is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict and we see that this is growing.” This was the first that Kremlin was reacting to the announcements made on Wednesday by the US and its allies in Europe which have decided to send tanks as well as additional weapons to Ukraine.

Notably, the West, particularly Germany, had been reluctant to send tanks to Kyiv. However, following mounting pressure and debate the decision was announced on Wednesday. During his speech, Biden had also said that the tanks pose “no offensive threat” to Russia and they are needed by Ukraine to “improve their ability to manoeuvre in open terrain”.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said, “We must always make it clear in everything we do that we are doing what is necessary and possible to support Ukraine, but that at the same time, we are preventing the war from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO.”

Subsequently, while Berlin’s decision was praised by European countries, the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev in a strongly worded statement, called it “extremely dangerous” and warned that it takes the conflict to “a new level of confrontation”. Furthermore, Nechayev also claimed that it will lead to the “death of not only Russian soldiers, but also the civilian population.”

(With inputs from agencies)





