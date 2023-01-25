In a major reversal, US announces it will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden in a speech on Wednesday (January 25) said Washington will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, in a major reversal and significant step for “continued support" to Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. This comes hours after Germany confirmed that they will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv and also approve the re-export of Leopard tanks from other European countries.

Furthermore, Biden said how Abrams tanks are the “most capable tanks” in the world and given their complexities to operate and maintain the US will also send Ukraine the parts and equipment to “effectively sustain” these tanks on the battlefield. However, they won’t be arriving in Ukraine anytime soon, said senior officials of the Biden administration, that it could take months for the Abrams to be delivered, as per media reports.

Kyiv’s military will also be trained to use one of the most powerful tanks in the US at a yet-to-be-determined location. The US president during his address also thanked Germany for their decision to supply their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well as for approving the re-export of tanks from other European allies. "Germany has really stepped up", said Biden.

More to follow…





