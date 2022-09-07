UN secretary general calls for demilitarisation zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been at the center of a lot of discussion in the past few weeks due to the threat it poses amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. A number of world leaders have already expressed their concern regarding the possible radiation leak that can happen due to the constant shelling from both sides and on Tuesday, UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, joined the list.

During a UN security council session, Guterres called for a demilitarised zone around the power plant to ensure no accident can take place. It will mean withdrawal of the Russian troops from the premises of the plant and also an understanding with Ukraine that the resistance forces will not move forward.

The idea was first proposed by Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the UN secretary general showed his full support for the proposal.

“As a second step, an agreement on a demilitarised perimeter should be secured,” he added.

“Specifically, that will include the commitment by Russian forces to withdraw military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and the commitment by Ukrainian forces not to move in.”

The power plant shut down its last reactor this week with the IAEA report claiming that the infrastructure has been damaged due to the constant shelling. While both sides continue to blame one another, the IAEA observed that any more damage can lead to “massive catastrophes”.

The Russian military took over the plant in early March and although Ukraine has been trying to win it back, the occupying forces were able to defend it despite facing heavy shelling.

(With inputs from agencies)