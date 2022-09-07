US decides against designating Russia as state sponsor of terror, Kremlin praises Biden

US President Joe Biden won’t be designating Russia as a state sponsor of terror, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said.

She said that adding Russia to the US list of state sponsors of terrorism would bring “unintended consequences” and can harm the interests of US allies across the globe and Ukraine.

At the daily White House press briefing on Tuesday, Jean-Pierre said that such a designation is not “the most effective or strongest path forward ... to hold Russia accountable”.

“It could drive critical humanitarian and commercial actors away from facilitating food exports to help mitigate the global food crisis and jeopardize the Black Sea port deal that has already led to over a million tons of Ukrainian food exports,” she said.

The US official pointed out that declaring Russia a sponsor of terrorism would undermine the “unprecedented multilateral coalition” Biden has assembled in support of Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

Had Russia joined the US terror list, it would have been placed alongside Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria.

The White House spokesperson reasoned that US has already imposed “severe sanctions” on Moscow that are comparable to the consequence faced while being designated as the state sponsor of terror.

“We're going to support using further tools that work to promote accountability for Russia's war against Ukraine. And so that's going to be our focus as we move forward,” she said.

Meanwhile, Russia has appreciated US for not designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and heaped praised Biden for his stance.

The Kremlin “appreciates” that Biden is not recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terror, according to TASS.

“It is good that the U.S. president responded in this way,” Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said on RBC TV, according to TASS.

“The very formulation of the issue is monstrous.”

