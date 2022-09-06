Russia to buy rockets and artillery shells from North Korea: US intelligence

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

According to a US Intelligence finding, the Russian Ministry of Defense is apparently in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for the ongoing war against Ukraine, news agency The Associated Press reported.

While speaking on the condition of anonymity, a US official told the agency on Monday that Moscow's move shows that "the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions."

As per US Intelligence officials, Russians could look to purchase additional North Korean military equipment in the future. Although, there is no clarity over how much weaponry Russia intends to purchase from North Korea.

When the US and Europe pulled away from Russia, North Korea sought to tighten relations with Russia.

Recently, the Biden administration confirmed that the Russian military in August took delivery of Iranian-manufactured drones for the Russia-Ukraine war.

The White House also said that Russia faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones, which were said to be acquired in August.

This comes amid a bold statement by the United Kingdom Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. He said it has been more than six months into its war in Ukraine, and Russia "has yet to achieve any of its strategic objectives" in its invasion.

Wallace said that Russia "continues to lose significant equipment and personnel" in the war. He further added that the losses will have a lasting impact on Moscow's future combat effectiveness.

