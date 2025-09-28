/UN sanctions set to be reimposed on Iran over banned nuclear activity, Tehran recalls envoys

The sweeping economic and military sanctions of the United Nations are all set to be reimposed on Iran a decade after they were lifted in a landmark international deal over its nuclear programme. The sanctions come after the UK, France and Germany wrote to the UN Security Council last month, accusing Iran of failing to fulfil its commitments. The move triggered a mechanism giving Iran 30 days to find a diplomatic solution to avert renewed sanctions. In response, Tehran has now recalled its ambassadors to the UK, France and Germany, say Iranian state media reports.

Iran has warned that the sanctions over accusations that it has violated the 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to stop it developing a nuclear bomb will be met with a harsh response.

The end of the nuclear deal is likely to escalate tensions in the Middle East, just months after Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites. However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian downplayed it, telling reporters before he left New York on Friday, “It is not like the sky is falling.”

The sanctions are due to return after Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, triggered a so-called snapback process 30 days ago accusing Tehran of violating a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

“It is unlawful, and it cannot be implemented,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the United Nations on Saturday, adding that he had written to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that it would be “a major mistake” for him to acknowledge a return of UN sanctions on Iran.

The European powers had offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months to allow talks on a long-term deal if Iran restores access for UN nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engaged in talks with the US.

Tehran warned of a harsh response but Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Iran had no intention to leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Iran said on Saturday it was recalling its ambassadors to Britain, France and Germany for consultations.

Iran’s economy is already struggling and its currency continued to decline over fears of new sanctions. The rial fell to 1,123,000 per US dollar, a new low, on Saturday, from about 1,085,000 on Friday.