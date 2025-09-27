/At least 10 feared dead, dozens hospitalised after crowd surge at TVK Vijay rally in Karur

At least 29 people, including three children, died after collapsing during a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, according to hospital authorities. A massive crowd had gathered for the meeting, part of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s ongoing state tour. Several people fainted in the rush and were rushed to the Karur Medical College Hospital and nearby private hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said at least 29 people were dead and 50 persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals. 24 doctors from Tiruchi and 20 doctors from Salem being mobilised to Karur.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said news from Karur was concerning. Stalin said he had instructed former Minister V. Senthilbalaji, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and the District Collector to ensure immediate treatment for the people who were caught in the stampede.

“I have also ordered the Minister from Tiruchi Anbil Mahesh to extend help on a war footing,” he said in the tweet.

CM Stalin said he had also spoken to the ADGP to take measures to ensure normalcy returns soon. He also requested the public and doctors to extend co-operation to the public. The CM appealed to the general public in Karur to cooperate with doctors and police.He said he has instructed top police officials to take appropriate steps to restore normalcy in Karur. Stalin is expected to visit Karur on Sunday morning.

Visuals shared online showed a huge crowd which kept swelling. Thousands of people were seen on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician, while his campaign vehicle crawled through the middle of the street.

The crowd kept swelling and became uncontrollable, which led to chaos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Karur stampede during Vijay’s political rally, calling the incident “deeply saddening.” He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, wished them strength in this difficult time, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Earlier, Karur Medical College hospital dean R. Shanthimalar told The Hindu, “As of now, seven adults and three children have died. More cases are coming in, and ambulances are still arriving. We need more time to compile the complete details.”

Vijay ended his speech ahead of the scheduled time.

DMK minister Senthil Balaji and the district collector visited the hospital to assess the situation.

As the crowd grew increasingly dense, several people and children reportedly fainted after which Vijay halted his address and called for maintaining calm.

This rally was part of Vijay’s ongoing statewide tour ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Authorities and event organisers were able to restore order following the incident.