In a tragic incident, the celebration of the RCB's IPL win after 18 years turned fatal as at least 11 people died and multiple people were injured in a stampede on Wednesday (June 4) in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

From the beginning of 2025, more than 50 people have been killed in stampedes at places like temples, railway stations, and at the Maha Kumbh, among others.

In February, a stampede broke out at New Delhi Railway Station's platforms 14 and 15, in which 18 people were killed and 15 injured. Most of the people were on their way to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

In January, a massive stampede occurred during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, 30 people were killed and 60 were injured.

Here's a look at some of the major stampedes that occurred in India:

May 3, 2025: A stampede occurred during an annual festival of the Sri Lairai Devi temple at Shirgao village in Goa. Six people were killed and almost 100 were injured.

January 8, 2025: Around six people were killed and several were injured after a stampede occurred at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills.

July 2, 2024: At least 121 people were killed, women and children included, in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras during a prayer meeting organised by self-styled godman, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari.

September 29, 2017: 23 people were killed and 36 were injured in a stampede on the narrow bridge connecting the Elphinstone Road station of the Western Railway with Parel station of the Central Railway in Mumbai.

July 14, 2015: During a stampede at a major bathing spot on the banks of the Godavari river, at least 27 people were killed during 'Pushkaram' festival in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

October 13, 2013: Around 115 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a stampede during the Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district.

December 23, 2024: During the screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, a 35-year-old woman was killed and her 9-year-old son was severely injured.