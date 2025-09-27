/‘Heart shattered, writhing in unbearable pain and sorrow’: Vijay expresses condolences after Karur tragedy

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has finally broken his silence after the tragic loss of 38 lives in the crowd surge at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. In a post on X late in the night, Vijay wrote, “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital.”

At least 38 people, including women and children, died in Karur. Several people fainted at the heavily overcrowded rally as the crowd went out of control, forcing the actor-turned-politician to temporarily pause his speech.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Questions are being raised over the lapses in planning and crowd management that turned the political rally into a tragedy.

According to reports citing police records, TVK had submitted a letter to Karur Police on September 25, stating it expected a turnout of around 10,000 people. However, by Saturday evening, nearly 30,000 to 35,000 people flooded the venue, overwhelming security and logistical arrangements.

Karur Police had specified several conditions for the rally, including separate entry and exit points, barricading around the stage and buffer zones to regulate crowd flow. However, these measures were implemented properly as eyewitnesses said barricades were broken when the crowd surged toward the stage. Moreover, narrow pathways and choke points made early and safe exit almost impossible.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin ordered a judicial probe and announced a commission to be headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the circumstances that led to the tragedy. The CM also announced Rs 10 lakh aid to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for all those injured. Stalin also directed the collectors of Tiruchi, Salem, and Dindigul to go to Karur and coordinate relief works.

“I will personally visit Karur tonight to console the bereaved families and meet those injured who are undergoing treatment in hospitals,” Stalin added.