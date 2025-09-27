‘There is a big question mark on him’: Ladakh DGP alleges Sonam Wangchuk has ‘Pakistan link’, shares details of his foreign visits

A day after his arrest in the Leh protest for the statehood of the Union Territory, the Ladakh Police is now investigating an alleged Pakistan link to the activist Sonam Wangchuk. Ladakh Director General of Police (DGP), SD Singh Jamwal, said on Saturday (September 27), “We arrested a Pakistan PIO (intelligence operative) in the recent past who was reporting on him." He raised questions of Wangchuk's visit to Pakistan, claiming, “He had attended a Dawn (media house) event in Pakistan. So, there is a big question mark on him.”

Jamwal claimed that the activist had a “history of instigating” while highlighting his mentions of the Arab Spring, Nepal, and Bangladesh. “The investigation into his funding is going on for FCRA violation,” the DGP added.

Jamwal said that provocative speeches were made by “so-called environmental activists” in the lead-up to the protests in Leh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that activist Sonam Wangchuk's remarks during his hunger strike in Leh inflamed public sentiments, contributing to the violent escalation of protests on September 24, 2025. According to the ministry, these demonstrations turned chaotic as crowds assaulted government offices, set vehicles ablaze, and engaged in fierce clashes with law enforcement. In response, security forces resorted to firing, resulting in the tragic loss of four civilian lives.