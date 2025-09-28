/Jaishankar calls for UNSC expansion, says India ready for bigger role, responsibilities

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar pushed for urgent reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and said it is high time for increasing both permanent and non-permanent memberships to make the body more representative. Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said India is prepared to shoulder greater responsibilities as part of a reformed Security Council. “Both permanent and non-permanent membership of the Council must be expanded. A reformed Council must be truly representative. India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities,” Jaishankar said while addressing world leaders. Earlier, Jaishankar questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations in tackling global challenges and said the world must critically assess whether the UN has lived up to expectations amid intensifying conflicts, economic disruptions, and climate concerns.

Jaishankar also highlighted India’s assistance to neighbours during natural disasters and its wider contributions to global stability.

“The people of Afghanistan and those of Myanmar saw India extend its hand during recent earthquakes. Our efforts at ensuring safe commerce, combating piracy and preventing attacks on shipping in the northern Arabian Sea also bear mention,” he said.

Jaishankar further emphasised India’s diverse international engagement, saying, “Our soldiers ensure peacekeeping, our sailors protect maritime shipping, our security counters terrorism, our doctors and teachers facilitate human development the world over, our industry produces affordable products, our techies promote digitization and our training facilities are open to the world. These remain the core of our foreign policy.”

The minister went on to mention India’s assistance in various forms to other nations and specifically pointed out that India has undertaken more than 600 major development projects in 78 countries besides numerous community-based initiatives, ranging from large infrastructure to livelihoods, from capacity building to people’s welfare, and from concrete assets to education and training.

He also drew attention to India’s willingness to help its neighbours amid turbulent times and during moments of crisis.

Jaishankar also mentioned India’s role as a ‘first responder’ during climate events and conflicts and how the country extends HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief).

He cited providing essential medicines or relief supplies, the operation of field hospitals or limb fitment camps in 19 nations last year.

Referring to the ongoing conflicts, especially Ukraine and Gaza, Jaishankar said nations who can engage all sides must step-up in the search for solutions, and added that India will support any initiative that will help restore peace.