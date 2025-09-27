Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (Sep 27) said that “tariff volatility” and “uncertain market access” have resulted in a growing compulsion of de-risking. This comes amid the global trade tensions unleashed by US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing between New Delhi and Washington to discuss a Bilateral Trade Agreement.



“When it came to trade, non-market practices gamed rules and regimes. The resulting concentration exposed the world to leveraging. On top of that, we now see tariff volatility and uncertain market access. As a result, de-risking is a growing compulsion, whether from limited sources of supply or over-dependence on a particular market,” Jaishankar said.

He further added, “Economic concerns have other dimensions as well. Heightened technology control is one. The grip on supply chains and critical minerals is another. The shaping of connectivity is no less sensitive. Protection of key sea lanes has become a challenge. Restricting the evolution of a global workplace is an issue.”