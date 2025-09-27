/Pezeshkian says Trump asked for Iran's entire enriched nuke material; In return US will give...

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed that America demanded all of the enriched nuclear material of the Islamic Republic, and in return, Donald Trump would exempt Tehran for three months from the sanctions. Rejecting the offer, Pezeshkian called it "unacceptable". "This is by no means acceptable," the Iranian president told reporters in New York, AFP reported.

This came after the UN nuclear watchdog reported that Tehran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent had increased, and it was around 440.9 kilogrammes as of June 13. Since May 17, there has been an increase of 32.3 kilograms. Iran stated that it was ready for the inspection of its sites, but Western powers claimed they had seen insufficient progress to justify delaying sanctions.

The Iranian president previously said France had made a similar proposal, but offered a one-month delay. "Why would we put ourselves in such a trap and have a noose around our neck each month?" Pezeshkian asked.

Pezeshkian repeated what he has been claiming since the beginning of the nuke talks that Iran had no intention of developing nuclear weapons. He accused Washington and Israel were instead using pressure to try to topple the Islamic Republic.

We must not allow Iran to rebuild their nuclear ability

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his UNGA address on Friday (September 26), showed a "curse map" and said, "Iran threaten the stability of the region and existence of my country. Iran is massively developing nuclear programme and ballistic missiles - not only Israel but also blackmail everywhere."