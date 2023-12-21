UK's Metropolitan police appeal for information after missing Indian student found dead

Britain's Metropolitan Police on Thursday (Dec 12) appealed for more information on the last movements of Indian student, Gurashman Singh Bhatia, who went missing last week and his body was found by police divers in a lake in the Canary Wharf area of east London.

The Met Police released a statement saying that the 23-year-old was reported missing after he went on a night out with his friends last week on Thursday (Dec 14).

The police officials carried out “extensive enquiries” into the matter, including viewing CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses and analysing telephonic and financial data.

After the water searches, which were carried out by the police divers in the water in South Quay, a body was recovered which was believed to be that of Bhatia.

“Gurashman's death is being treated as unexpected, and while there is nothing to suggest it was suspicious, we will ensure our investigation is as thorough as possible to confirm this,” said Detective Chief Superintendent (DCI) James Conway, responsible for local policing in the Tower Hamlets area of Canary Wharf.

“Because of this, we are releasing a CCTV image of Gurashman that was taken before his disappearance and would like anyone who may have seen him in the Marsh Wall area on the evening of Thursday, 14 December and in the early hours of Friday, 15 December, to contact us,” he said.

Further calling the outcome of the inquiry "extremely tragic", Conway said that it was not the news he was hoping to give to Bhatia's family and friends.

“I send them my deepest condolences,” he said. #APPEAL | We are appealing for information after a body, believed to be that of a missing man, was found in Canary Wharf.



Gurashman Singh Bhatia was reported missing after a night out with friends last Thursday.



Our thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/ZhXhaA3Prn — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) December 20, 2023 ×

The police underlined that though the formal identification was pending, Bhatia's family was informed.

The police have also asked to share information about the deceased's movements.

Appeals by Indian students

There were widespread social media appeals by the Indian student community in the United Kingdom after the Sikh student was reported missing.

“What a tragic, heartbreaking loss of one of our beautiful lives. I had spoken to his father and friends only some days ago when we first found out he was missing and had been praying for his safe discovery,” said Sanam Arora, Chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK.

“Our thoughts are with his family & friends. Requesting all to please say a prayer for the departed soul,” she said.

Bhatia was pursuing an MSc in Digital Finance at Loughborough University.

His case was also flagged with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa after he went missing last week.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of G.S. Bhatia, a Loughborough University student who was missing since Dec 15th. Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time. May Waheguru give strength to his parents mourning this profound loss,” Sirsa said in a social media post.