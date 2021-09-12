UK's Boris Johnson set to warn locals against upcoming winter Covid wave: Reports

The UK is currently enjoying a covid curb-free time as the cases have been declining and the government has been opening up the economy.

However, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is about to warn the locals against an "uncertain" winter wave of coronavirus in the country.

As per local reports, Johnson will be warning British citizens next week when he addresses the nation to unveil a blueprint on how to avoid shutting down schools and pubs in the future.

The Prime Minister is set to announce some contingency measures such as social distancing, compulsory mask wearing and more in case the cases begin to increase again.

Johnson will also announce commencement of vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-old children, as per reports. While UK’s JCVI has not yet approved vaccination for children, it has directed country’s chief medical officers to take a decision on the same.

"We're going to approach it as we have done through the pandemic: be prepared. If cases become a problem and hospitalisations become a problem then we will act," a senior government source was quoted by the Guardian.

There is also a chance that the Prime Minister will announce a rollout of the Covid passport at a larger scale, especially in nightclubs, pubs and other crowded public spaces.

This "will do what we in government will call pitch rolling, trying to tell the public things are kind of OK but there may come a time between now and winter where we reintroduce certain measures," a senior Whitehall source said. "The PM doesn't want any measures but we can't rule it out – if we don’t want another lockdown, we may have to use other options … [which] could be reintroducing social distancing, reintroducing face masks in some circumstances."

Johnson has been seeking advice from medical experts to make sure a situation of another Covid wave or another nationwide lockdown can be avoided.

"There's a great deal of uncertainty about what's going to happen. We need to be prepared, we need to have options ready to go. But we’ve got confidence in our vaccine programme, we'll have more details on boosters and hopefully kids next week, and we'll make sure we go into the winter fully prepared," the source said.