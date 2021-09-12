Boys more likely to be admitted to hospital from Pfizer's side effect: Study

Healthy boys have a higher chance of getting admitted due to inflammation of heart as a side of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine rather than Covid itself, research claims.

A group of US researchers studied medical data of boys aged between 12 to 15 who had no underlying health conditions. After careful observation, the experts found that boys are four to six times more likely to get admitted in hospital due to vaccine-related myocarditis.

As per the collected data, majority of these boys who got admitted to hospital due to side effects of Pfizer started showing symptoms within first few days of the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Nearly 86 per cent of the boys who showed symptoms required proper care and observation of experts in hospitals, as per the experts.

As of now, UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation (JCVI) has not approved vaccinating 12 to 15-year-old children against coronavirus. The decision was passed on to UK’s chief medical officers. However, children between the age of 12 to 15 who live with vulnerable people and are at risk of catching Covid can get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

This is not just for Pfizer. Some similar cases were reported in Moderna’s Covid vaccine too. However, the study is yet to be peer reviewed. In addition to this, the scientific experts also have to calculate if the healthy 12 to 15-year-old boys face the same situation if they are vaccinated.