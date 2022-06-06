Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits beleaguered city of Lysychansk as fighting rages

Amid intense fighting between his country's troops and Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Lysychansk and Soledar.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, this was possibly Zelensky's closest visit to the frontline yet.

In his video address, Zelensky said "I went with the head of (my) office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar."

"What you all deserve is victory - that is the most important thing. But not at any cost," he added.

Lysychansk is just a few kilometres south from Sievierodonetsk, the largest in the Lugansk region not under Russian control.

"The Armed Forces have cleared half of Severodonetsk and are moving forward," said regional governor Sergiy Gaiday.

Supporting his country's "true heroes", Zelensky said, "I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state."

Defying warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin against supplying Kyiv with advanced weapons, the United Kingdom said it would follow the United States and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine.

UK's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the M270 launchers it will provide Kyiv will "offer a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces."

