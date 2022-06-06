Russian state media reporter says Russian general killed in eastern Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A Russian state media journalist, on Sunday (June 5), claimed that a Russian general was killed in eastern Ukraine. News agency Reuters confirmed the news citing a report published on the Telegram messaging app by state television reporter Alexander Sladkov.

According to reports, Major-General Roman Kutuzov was killed. However, there was no immediate comment from the Russian defence ministry or any other official.

Major-General Roman Kutuzov was reportedly the chief of staff of the 29th Combined Arms Army. According to a source-based report, Kutuzov's vehicle was ambushed by Ukrainians as he died in a fight in Donbas.

Kutuzov is the 11th general, but the first such high ranking army officer in more than a month. In addition, at least 49 colonels have been killed in the war with Ukraine.

Russia already classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace and has not updated its official casualty figures in Ukraine since March 25, when it said that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of its military campaign on February 24.

Russia says it is carrying out "special military operation" designed to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of nationalists threatening the Russian-speaking population. Ukraine and Western countries dismiss Russia's claims as a pretext to invade.

