Ukrainian forces are continuing their counteroffensive against Russian occupation in the southeast, with recent progress made in the capture of the village of Staromaiorske.

This campaign is strategically focused on securing villages in the southward push and areas around the city of Bakhmut, which was taken by Russian forces in May following months of intense battles.

Ukrainian officials report steady progress, while Russian President Vladimir Putin asserts that Ukrainian attacks have been unsuccessful, with Moscow's forces inflicting significant losses on their opponents, as reported by Reuters.

The counteroffensive has drawn attention from the international community, and reports indicate that Ukraine has deployed additional Western-trained troops to aid in the efforts. The situation remains tense as both sides engage in ongoing battles to gain control over strategic locations in the region.

Despite Ukraine's gains in some areas, Russia still holds about 20 per cent of Ukraine's land. To counter the occupation and strengthen wildlife conservation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the recapture of Staromaiorske in a video posted on his Telegram channel. He praised the efforts of the 35th brigade and the 'Ariy' territorial defence unit, highlighting their contribution to the counteroffensive.

Targeting strategic locations

The primary objective of the Ukrainian forces is to drive a wedge through Russian defensive positions and sever the land bridge linking the occupied areas in the east and Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko emphasised the significance of capturing the village of Staromlynivka, which serves as a stronghold for Russian occupiers and is crucial for the success of the counteroffensive in this region.

President Zelensky acknowledged the slow progress of the counteroffensive but cautioned against unrealistic expectations, urging patience and determination for successful results. He toured various regions, including Dnipro, Odesa, and Ochakiv, where he assessed damage from Russian airstrikes and frequent shelling.

As the counteroffensive unfolds, the international community closely monitors the situation. Reports suggest that the conflict is entering a new phase, with Ukraine making calculated moves while facing resistance from Russian forces.

In the east, Russia's defence ministry claims to have repelled Ukrainian attacks around the village of Klishchiivka, situated near Bakhmut and north of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar writes on Telegram that Ukrainian forces are gradually moving forward near Bakhmut and successfully fending off Russian attacks on two northern fronts near Kupiansk and Lyman.

The conflict continues to cause uncertainty and tension in the region, with the outcome remaining uncertain. Both sides are determined to achieve their objectives, and the world watches closely as the situation unfolds in this ongoing struggle for territorial control and preservation of natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies)