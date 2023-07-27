Is Japan looking to supply lethal arms to Ukraine?

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday held a meeting with a panel of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito, its minor partner in the government to consider supplying defence equipment and technology to other countries. The move is aimed to resuscitate the country's defence industry where research and development has become unprofitable due to the export ban.

During the address, Kishida called on the coalition to find an acceptable way around the unwritten rules or the guidelines that control the country's defence exports. He also informed that the government will soon present its view on the matter.

Three principles

According to three principles adopted on exports of weapons in 1967, Japan banned the sales of weapons to communist nations, those under United Nations embargoes and countries currently or about to be engaged in an armed conflict.

LDP and Kometio on July 5 presented a working report, reviewing the 'three principles'. The report argued that Japan would agree to export defence equipment with lethal weaponry, including non-combat vehicles and ships to nations with which Tokyo collaborates on security matters.

Japanese media reports state that the government is heavily leaning toward abolishing the prohibition on weapons exports as the next-generation fighters are sure to be shipped by ally countries such as Britain and Italy to third nations regardless of Japan's policies.

Russia-Ukraine war

However, the most prominent reason to revisit the principles might be the Russia-Ukraine war. Several countries have militarily aided Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive on February 24 last year. Japan also offered help to Ukraine. But Tokyo has only sent bulletproof vests, helmets, and medical kits due to Tokyo's pacifist laws forbidding sending weapons to the war-torn country.

Seeing the allies and their military industries making huge profits, Tokyo may have been charmed into loosening its position. Lifting the ban could suddenly make the Japanese defence sector lucrative once again, bring in a tax windfall and create more jobs while reducing reliance on expensive defence imports.

While the government mulls its stance, a poll published by Nikkie earlier this year showed that only 16 per cent of the respondents supported Japan sending arms to Ukraine while 76 per cent were against it.

(With inputs from agencies)