Ukraine's new military recruitment campaign calls on citizens to 'overcome their fears'

Ukraine on Thursday launched its latest military campaign that is rallying military-aged citizens to update their data at army enlistment offices and "overcome their fear".

This campaign comes as the war-torn nation's summer-offensive grinds through its third month.

Major obstacle in army recruitment

The campaign, as per Reuters, draws on sickly produced videos and photo testimonials of prominent soldiers expressing their fears.

Using these testimonials, it tries to break down a major obstacle that the nation is facing in army recruitment.

As the Russia-Ukraine war nears the 18-month mark, Ukraine is reportedly facing a tough challenge to recruit.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that military-age citizens are duty bound to update their personal data at draft offices.

"We're all living people, and we all overcome this fear in order to win," stated Deputy Defence Minister.

However, the Ukrainian minister clarified that all those who update their information at drafting centres would not be mobilised automatically. She also said those citizens that do get mobilised would not necessarily end up in a combat zone.

Following the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared a general mobilisation. Reuters reports that military reservists aged 18 to 60 are eligible for conscription under it.

Fears and war

The campaign rallies Ukrainians to join the fight. One campaign slogan says "Bravery conquers fear".

Another quotes a Ukrainian soldier who fought in Bakhmut as saying, "Everyone has fears in a war. I do too."

In Ukraine, there have also been reports of corruption in the recruitment process. The Ukrainian military has been hit by a series of scandals involving graft or heavy-handed recruitment tactics.

Pledging to stamp this alleged corruption out, Maliar said, "Trust between citizens and (recruiting centres) is important."

"Right now we're taking a step toward establishing this trust," she added as per comments carried by an official military platform, and reported by Reuters.

This comes as, on Thursday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree formalising last week's decision to fire all the heads of regional recruitment centres in Ukraine after a nationwide investigation revealed a number of corruption and abuse cases.

"This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," said Zelensky while signing the decree.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE