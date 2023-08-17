Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian 'terrorist' attacks on Ukraine a threat to 'global food security'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Wednesday (August 16) that Russian strikes have once again hit Ukrainian ports overnight.

The latest hit, as per news agency Reuters, comes one month to the day Moscow backed out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Massive Russian attack

Speaking during a televised address, Zelensky said that this attack marks the seventh "massive Russian attack," in "just one month," since Moscow withdrew from the UN-backed deal which allowed Kyiv to export grains.

"Last night, Russian terrorists once again deliberately hit our ports. They struck at our infrastructure that is involved in ensuring not just our own but the common global food security."

"Port Reni, port Izmail, port Pivdennyi, port Odesa, port Chornomorsk, Mykolaiv – each Russian strike against them is a blow to world food prices, a blow to social and political stability in Africa, in Asia. Basic things that provide a normal life to every society – it is food on the tables in households."

"No other terrorist in the world, apart from Russia, has ever so openly and intentionally targeted the security of so many nations at once," added the Ukrainian President.

United States condemns Putin's Russia

Zelensky's statement comes as the United States condemning the continued attacks said it was working with partners to identify alternative options that will help ensure Ukrainian grain exports. The western power also criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin's lack of regard for global food security.

Speaking during a press briefing, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that his country was seeking "to possibly find ways and corridors in which we can continue to get grain to the places it needs to go."

"The United States ... calls for Russia to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative," said Patel, adding that "Putin simply does not care about global food security."

Since it quit the grain deal on 17th July, Russia has reportedly been carrying out regular airstrikes on Ukrainian ports and grain storage facilities. Escalating tensions in the region, Moscow has even threatened that ships leaving Ukraine could be treated as potential military targets.

