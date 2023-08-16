Former Ukrainian captives claim they were brutally tortured by Russia

Ukrainian fighters earlier detained by Russia from the battlefield have shared horrifying accounts of their experience while in Russia’s detention facility in southwestern Russia.

Interviewed by BBC, over a dozen ex-detainees have claimed they were frequently subjected to torture, a gross violation of international humanitarian laws.

However, BBC clarified that it was not able to independently verify the claims made by the former prisoners of war.

What are the allegations?

Quoted by BBC, the former detainees levelled grave allegations against Russian forces and guards at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility Number Two, in the city of Taganrog.

Men and women were frequently beaten. Russian guards would often hit in the kidneys and chest. Inspections would occur daily and detainees would be subjected to electric shocks.

Through violence, Russian forces would often force the detainees into giving false confessions, which Russia allegedly used as evidence in courts.

One of the captives quoted by BBC said they were often offered very little food and insufficient medical attention, which often led to the death of several inmates.

Russia’s attitude towards the allegations

BBC claimed Russia didn’t respond to the requests for comment; however, Moscow has denied such allegations in previous instances.

So far, the Russian authorities have not allowed any international body, including the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to visit its detention facilities where Ukrainian fighters are kept.

It must be noted that Russia has so far released 2,500 Ukrainians as part of a prisoners exchange programme and up to 10,000 captives are still believed to remain in Russian custody.

Observation by the UN

In March this year, a statement released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) mentioned that Moscow had "failed to ensure the humane treatment" of prisoners, with "strong patterns of violations".

Kris Janowski, a spokesman for the office, said there was a "long list of bad things that have been done" to the detainees at the facility in Taganrog. The fact that a prison was being used to hold captives was, in itself, a breach of international humanitarian law, he said, as they should be kept in specially designated places. Ukraine also faced some accusations of mistreatment of detainees, according to the March report; but, overall, they were "treated in better fashion".

Latest from the frontlines

Meanwhile, in the latest development from the frontlines, Ukraine on Wednesday (August 16) claimed it had recaptured the village of Urozhaine from Russian troops in the southeast and dug in on its outskirts.

Kyiv's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram, "Urozhaine liberated."