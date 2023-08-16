Russia commends India, Global South for pursuing realistic solutions in Ukraine war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has acknowledged India, along with other Global South countries, for their "sincere" commitment to coming up with realistic solutions for the ongoing Ukraine conflict. "We appreciate China, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, India, and other Global South countries' sincere interest in promoting the quest for fair and realistic settlement avenues," stated Lavrov at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday (August 15).

India, in particular, has emphasized the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomatic negotiations as a way to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign minister highlighted, "It is critically important that the proposals coming from our friends in the developing world are based on a clear understanding of the true causes and nature of ongoing developments as fallout from the West's efforts to undermine the principle of indivisibility and security."

Lavrov's specific mention of India as a contributor to the pursuit of equitable resolutions serves as an indication of India's growing influence on the global security stage.

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, Prime Minister Modi underlined the necessity of avoiding war. Furthermore, New Delhi has demonstrated its commitment by extending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Lavrov's comments come ahead of the upcoming BRICS and G20 summits. While President Putin will virtually attend the BRICS Johannesburg summit, Foreign Minister

Lavrov will be representing Russia in person. At the G20 summit, that will take place in Delhi, no announcement has been made so far over President Putin's in-person presence at the summit.

The ongoing conflict between the G7 countries and Russia and China continues to cast a shadow over the group of 20 most powerful economies. Amid this backdrop, India's role is seen as pivotal, holding the potential to influence the course of events.

