Ukrainian defence forces on Tuesday (Aug 19) destroyed a Russian freight train transporting fuel in the Zaporizhia region. The incident was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation. Following the attack, only ruins of the railway line remained, according to media reports.

“Yes. It’s burning down. The train. There is no more Russian rail service through occupied Zaporizhzhia. As promised - epic footage of the destruction of a freight train with tanks. Nothing alive was left. Who asked why the Russians are hauling fuel and cars at night? That’s why. To avoid such losses. It didn’t work. A unique operation by the Defence Forces of Ukraine,” Andryuschenko wrote on Telegram while sharing the footage of the train set ablaze.

The images showed the extent of the damage caused to train as the long train was seen burning. Reportedly, the train was derailed in the attack that happened between between Urozhayny and Tokmak in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia.

No official confirmation has been issued by either Ukraine or Russia yet. It is unclear how the attack was launched.

This incident is not the first time Ukraine has attacked Russian train. Earlier in May, Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian freight train transporting fuel in the occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.

The latest attack comes a day after Russian missile strikes killed three and injured 20 in Zaporizhzhia City.

The Russian forces have gained control of several parts of Zaporizhzhia. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told US President Donald Trump that he ready to freeze the frontline there and in Kherson, in exchange for Ukraine forces withdrawing from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.