/Trump says he ended ‘six wars’ – How real is his claim? Here's the list of conflicts US president claims he ended

US President Donald Trump repeated on Monday that he has “ended six wars” and is now pushing for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Speaking to reporters, Trump suggested that stopping the Ukraine-Russia conflict could be his next big breakthrough. “I thought this maybe would be the easiest one,” he said. He has also promoted himself as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

How real are his six wars claim?

Trump’s team later confirmed the list of conflicts he claims to have resolved, even adding a seventh. But in reality, some of these peace efforts remain incomplete, and in a few cases, the fighting has continued. Two of the examples date back to his first term, including one where no formal deal was ever signed.

Armenia and Azerbaijan

In August, leaders from Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a peace agreement at the White House. Trump declared the two countries would “be friends a long time.” The deal even names a transit route after him, the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.” But both Iran and Russia strongly objected to the agreement.

Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda

In June, the DRC and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington. Trump hailed it as a “new chapter of hope and opportunity.” Yet, within weeks, both sides accused each other of breaking the truce.

Israel and Iran

Trump ordered strikes on Iran during a short war in June, before brokering a ceasefire with Israel. The White House says the action set back Iran’s nuclear programme, but critics point out that the U.S. was an active combatant.

India and Pakistan

Following the Pahalgam attack and India's retaliatory strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' in May, Trump announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. However, India has repeatedly denied that Washington had any role in halting the fighting.

Cambodia and Thailand

A brief border war between Cambodia and Thailand ended after US pressure. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire in July, though both sides accused each other of fresh attacks soon after.

Egypt and Ethiopia (first term)

Trump also counts his earlier intervention over Ethiopia’s dam project on the Nile as a success. No peace deal was ever signed, and the dispute continues today.

Serbia and Kosovo (first term)

Back in 2020, Trump’s administration brokered an economic normalisation deal between Serbia and Kosovo. But tensions over recognition and borders remain unresolved.

Where things stand now?