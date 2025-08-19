/Lavrov rejects call for ‘long-term peace deal’ after Trump-Zelensky talks, cites Russia’s specific concerns

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday categorically ruled out any “long-term peace deal” with Ukraine without considering the security interests of Russians and the “Russian-speaking people who live in Ukraine”. “Without respect for Russia's security interests, without full respect for the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people who live in Ukraine, there can be no talk of any long-term agreements,” Lavrov told state TV channel Rossiya 24 in an interview.

Lavrov further said that preparations have to made “very thoroughly” for any meeting between Russian and Ukrainian presidents for conflict resolution.

During the meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump had hinted at a possible trilateral meeting if “everything worked out”.

“We’re going to have a meeting. I think if everything works out well today we’ll have a trilateral and I think there will be a reasonable chance of ending the war when we do that,” Trump said.

Trump had also pushed for a long-term peace agreement instead of a “two-year” one that would end up in a “mess” again.

Trump wants ‘long-term peace deal’, not temporary, fragile settlement

The high-stakes meeting between Trump and Zelensky signalled a new phase in Washington’s engagement with Kyiv amid Russia’s ongoing aggression. Trump assured that the United States would remain involved in Ukraine’s “future security” and emphasised that discussions were yielding “substantial progress.”

Trump’s remarks underlined his push for what he described as a “long-term peace,” rejecting the notion of a temporary or fragile settlement that might unravel within a few years.

Sharing details of the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Lavrov said the presidents confirmed that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved in such a way that the crisis never happens again.

It’s all childish babble, can’t find another word’

The foreign minister added that Russia never had the goal of simply seizing territories, be it Crimea, Donbass, or Novorossiya, but has always sought to protect Russians.

Lavrov further rejected the claims of European leaders about Russia attacking Ukraine without provocation.

“The talk that some presidents and prime ministers from Europe are having about Russia attacking Ukraine without provocation is all childish babble, I can’t find another word for it,” he added.

‘Preparations for high-level summits take time’

Lavrov also said that President Putin was open to meeting Zelensky, but stressed that preparations for high-level summits take time, even as European leaders indicated the talks are likely to take place within two weeks.

“We’re not refusing any kind of work format, neither bilateral nor trilateral. The president [Putin] has said that repeatedly,” Lavrov said.