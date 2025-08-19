Add as a preferred source on Google

Next time in Moscow? Putin offers to host Zelensky in Russian capital for talks to end war: Here's what Ukrainian president said

Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 20:30 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 20:30 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Photograph: (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the possibility of hosting a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow to help end the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the idea of hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow as part of efforts to end the war, according to two sources who spoke to AFP about a recent phone conversation between Putin and then US President Donald Trump.

What was said on the call?

During the discussion, which took place on Monday, “Putin mentioned Moscow” as a potential venue for talks, the sources said.

Zelensky’s response

However, Ukrainian President Zelensky dismissed the idea. According to the report, Zelensky had said “no” in response to Putin’sproposal.

