/Next time in Moscow? Putin offers to host Zelensky in Russian capital for talks to end war: Here's what Ukrainian president said

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the idea of hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow as part of efforts to end the war, according to two sources who spoke to AFP about a recent phone conversation between Putin and then US President Donald Trump.
During the discussion, which took place on Monday, “Putin mentioned Moscow” as a potential venue for talks, the sources said.
However, Ukrainian President Zelensky dismissed the idea. According to the report, Zelensky had said “no” in response to Putin’sproposal.