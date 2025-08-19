/US to send jets to help Ukraine? Trump rules out US boots on the ground in Ukraine, but offers air support

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the UK, France and Germany are prepared to put their troops on the ground to secure peace in Ukraine, while insisting that no American soldiers will be sent.

What did Trump tell Fox News?

Speaking by phone to Fox News, the US president said he hoped Russian leader Vladimir Putin “is going to be good”. “If he’s not, it’s going to be a rough situation,” Trump added. He also suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin were “doing okay” after recent talks.

Europe ‘to frontload’ security

On the issue of security guarantees for Kyiv, Trump said that European countries “are going to frontload it”. He added, “They want to have boots on the ground. I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.” When pressed on whether the US could join them, Trump was firm, “You have my assurance and I’m president. I’m just trying to stop people being killed.”

Air power instead of ground troops

Trump indicated that Washington’s support may instead come from the skies. “When it comes to security, [the Europeans are] willing to put people on the ground. We’re willing to help them with things, especially, probably talk about by air, because there’s nobody [has the] kind of stuff we have. But I don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” he added.

Trump’s call with Putin

The president also revealed he spoke with Putin following meetings with Zelensky and European leaders. “I didn’t do it in front of them, I thought it would have been disrespectful to President Putin,” Trump said. “Putin wouldn’t talk to the people from Europe,” he added. Afterwards, Trump wrote on social media that security guarantees “would be provided by the various European Countries, with coordination with the United States of America.”

No NATO membership for Ukraine