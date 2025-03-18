Ukraine has urged Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kyiv and Washington, just ahead of a scheduled phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

"It is time for Russia to show whether it really wants peace," said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga on Tuesday.

"Ukraine supported the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire for 30 days. We expect the Russian side to unconditionally agree to this proposal," Sybiga added.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to a 30-day ceasefire after talks with US officials in Jeddah but Putin said he had "serious questions" about how the ceasefire would be implemented.

When will the Trump-Putin call take place?

Meanwhile, the Kremlin confirmed that the highly anticipated conversation between Putin and Trump would take place on Tuesday between 13:00 GMT and 15:00 GMT.

The discussion is expected to cover the situation in Ukraine as well as efforts to "normalise" diplomatic-relations between the United States and Russia.

"It will indeed take place from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Moscow time," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is a large number of issues, from the normalisation of our relations to the Ukrainian issue, all of which the two presidents will discuss," Peskov added.

What will Trump and Putin talk about?

Trump said on Sunday that in the scheduled call with Putin, he would discuss dividing some "assets" between the two nations.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” Trump said.

"I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia. We are already talking about that, dividing up certain assets," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)