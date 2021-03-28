'UK will depend on us soon': Macron assured France will match Britain vaccine targets soon

The European countries and UK have been at crossroads when it comes to coronavirus vaccination, with the UK leading the race.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron has claimed that France will have caught up with the UK on the number of people being vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

As of now, only 11.45 per cent of French locals have received the first jab of coronavirus, which is much less than 43.79 per cent of British locals.

France has been criticised for its slow speed of vaccination drive. However, Macron has now told the local media that France has significantly ramped up the pace of vaccination drives, and will soon be catching up with the UK.

"In a few weeks we will have completely caught up with the British, who will meanwhile be increasingly dependent on us to vaccinate their population," he told a local newspaper.

His statement is being understood to be a reference to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which are produced in EU member states.

The EU has threatened to ban pharma firms from exporting COVID vaccines to the UK and other countries if the companies fail to achieve the target of the vaccine deliveries to the EU.

French foreign minister, meanwhile, feels that while the UK has rushed to give the first jab of coronavirus vaccine to as many citizens as possible, the ex-EU member will struggle to procure doses needed for the second jab.

"The United Kingdom has taken great pride in vaccinating well with the first dose except they have a problem with the second dose," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.