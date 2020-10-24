UK pub bans Rishi Sunak for life after he voted against free school meals

A pub in the United Kingdom has banned the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak for life as retaliation for voting against free school meals for children of the country.

The Mill pub and its connected Il Mulino restaurant at Stokesley in North Yorkshire took to social media platform Facebook to express their sadness and anger towards Sunak's decision.

"The Government voted against extending free school meals. This is disgusting! What’s worse Matt Vickers MP Simon Clarke MP & Jacob Young - MP for Redcar & Cleveland Rishi Sunak all voted against the scheme. DISGUSTING! ," the post read.

He further announced a ban on the four politicians saying, "All 4 are now barred from The Mill & Il Mulino for life. I don’t want their business."

The statement came after Rishi Sunak voted against extending the government's temporary free meals for schoolchildren as part of a campaign led by England team footballer Marcus Rashford — a decision that was highly criticised across the country.

"Shame on our government, this is so wrong!," the post reads.

Mill's Facebook post has been shared more than 11,000 times (and counting) with more than 530 comments supporting the team's decision.

To add on to the movement, the owner also announced that he will be delivering at least 100 freshly cooked hot meals to three food banks to help locals amid a pandemic.

"Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday next week I will deliver 100 freshly cooked healthy meals to 3 separate food banks in the Middlesbrough area," the post read.

He also criticised the government for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives in the country, pushing the UK into a second lockdown.

"I have never known a Government which is consistently the wrong end of every argument. Forget the poor handling of Covid for a minute and concentrate on what happend yesterday," he said.

He also attached a copy The Mill's subsidised menu from the House of Commons saying, "You know who is subsiding it? YOU!"