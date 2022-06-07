UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote, 'partygate' fails to oust him

UK PM Boris Johnson has won the crucial confidence vote in British Parliament. The vote was triggered by his own Conservative Party over the 'partygate'; alochol fuelled parties organised at Johnson's Downing Street residence when much of Britain was under strict Covid lockdown. The partygate had caused great backlash against Boris Johnson. The British premier had to repeatedly apologise to the parliament.

Johnson got support from 211 MPs while 148 MPs said that they did not have confidence in him.

Johnson's position appeared perilous in the run up to the vote as several Conservative MPs had submitted letters calling on Johnson to resign from the position of prime minister. However, he appears to have averted the danger to his post.

A total of 180 votes were enough to ensure survival of Johnson.

Reuters had reported in the run up to the vote that Johnson enjoyed support from 145 Conservative MPs.

Things looked tough for Johnson as 'partygate scandal' had tarnished his public image. He was booed at a ceremony two days ago during celebrations of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Johnson had tried to keep a brave face in the run up to the confidence vote

A spokesperson for Johnson's Downing Street office had said the vote would "allow the government to draw a line and move on" and that the prime minister welcomed the opportunity to make his case to lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies)

