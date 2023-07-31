UK: Indian-origin man sentenced to 9 years in prison for brutal attack on neighbour with wooden pole

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to nine years in prison by a United Kingdom court after he was found guilty of attacking one of his neighbours brutally with a wooden pole.

As per news agency PTI reports, Bedfordshire Police, which conducted the probe, said that the convicted, Rishi Casseeram, aged 35, left the victim with multiple serious facial fractures as well as substantial bruising to his back.

The incident took place in the month of June this year when Casseeram was arrested at his flat in Luton, eastern England, and sentenced for the crime at Luton Crown Court earlier this month.

“This was an extraordinarily violent attack that left behind a truly shocking crime scene,” said Detective Sergeant Bill Haigh from Bedfordshire Police.

“The victim, in this case, will have to live with the impact of Casseeram's actions for the rest of his life. Violent thugs like Casseeram have no place on the streets of Bedfordshire. I am glad we have been able to put him behind bars for a considerable period of time,” he said.

The court heard that a few days prior to the attack, Casseeram and the victim got into a verbal fight. On June 25, 2022, the victim returned home and saw Casseeram coming towards him in his flat and before he could shut the door, the assailant forcibly got inside his house.

Surgeons who treated the victim said his wounds were consistent with being attacked with a blunt instrument like a baseball bat, said the police.

Also read: Dismembered remains of missing cryptocurrency influencer Fernando Pérez Algaba found in suitcase

The victim told police officers: “I can't believe this. He just kept hitting me.”

Further probe by police officers revealed more shocking details about Casseeram. The police said that the convicted attacker had punched another of his neighbours in the face the day before.

In court, he tried to claim that someone else had attacked the victim in the grave assault. He further tried to assert that he was acting in self-defence during the other incident. However, a jury found Casseeram guilty of foisting distressing bodily harm (GBH) on purpose and attack in December last year.

At Luton Crown Court on July 21, Casseeram was sentenced to eight years in prison for the GBH and a further year in jail for the assault.

The judge called Casseeram a "dangerous" offender, who must serve a further four years on licence or monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE