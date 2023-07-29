Dismembered remains of missing cryptocurrency influencer Fernando Pérez Algaba found in suitcase

In a shocking turn of events, famous cryptocurrency influencer from Argentina, Fernando Pérez Algaba, who went missing a few days back, was found dead on Wednesday.

As per New York Post reports, police found his dead remains inside a suitcase by a stream in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires.

The alleged gruesome murder was brought to light when a group of children, who were playing near the stream in the town of Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires Province, found a red-coloured suitcase that was filled with Algaba's dismembered body parts.

The children's parents further informed the Buenos Aires police, who then inspected the package and found Algaba's legs and forearms. His other arm was discovered in the stream.

As per local media reports, the authorities found the missing head and torso on Wednesday.

Also read: US President Joe Biden signs order transforming way military handles sexual assault cases

Autopsy reveals shocking details

The postmortem revealed that Algaba was shot three times before his body was chopped into pieces.

The police identified Algaba by the distinctive tattoos imprinted on his body and also his fingerprints. He was missing since last Tuesday (July 18).

According to local media reports, the body parts were dismembered cleanly suggesting that it could be the work of some professional.

The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the alleged murder of the influencer. However, as per the authorities, Algaba was killed over his numerous debts.

According to local media reports, Algaba was under “irrecoverable” debts that he had racked up with Argentina’s tax agency. Also, his firm, Motors Lettuce SRL,” began bouncing checks less than a year after it was formed in the year 2018.

He had also left a note on his phone saying that he had lost a lot of money investing in crypto, La Nacion reported.

As per reports, he had also run into intense trouble with the Barra Bravas gang, that was involved in Argentina’s soccer scene. The gang had reportedly asked him to pay a $40,000 loan.

“If something happens to me, everyone is already warned,” he wrote in a message.

Algaba’s brother Rodolfo Pérez said that he was not sure if his sibling was involved with the criminal gang. However, he insisted that he was “not a scammer”.

“I’ve been here for three days and hardly sleep, thinking, breaking my head, how could this happen,” he said. “But I’m not going to sit still, I’m not going to do justice with my own hands, but I hope that justice will be done.”

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE